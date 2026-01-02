AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 2, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 2, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) stands at 76.26 Pakistani Rupees today, reflecting a subtle easing of 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s level, based on live interbank and open-market data. This modest shift keeps the AED within its familiar late-2025 range of 76.25–76.50 PKR, maintaining the calm that has defined the pair in recent months.

Steady Peg Meets Floating Resilience

The Dirham’s hallmark stability comes from its unbreakable link to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, a cornerstone policy since 1997 that shields it from sharp swings. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee navigates open waters, buoyed by solid foreign reserves and consistent inflows from overseas workers. Today’s rate of 76.26 PKR per AED captures this equilibrium, offering a dependable benchmark for everyday transactions and long-term planning.

A Quiet Advantage for Expat Households

Over 1.5 million Pakistanis in the UAE see their earnings stretch just a touch further today. The fractional Dirham dip adds a few extra rupees per salary, turning into meaningful support for families back home covering school fees, medical costs, or household essentials in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With monthly remittances from the UAE regularly surpassing $700 million, even tiny daily gains compound into real relief.

Snapshot of the Pair

Today’s Rate : 1 AED = 76.26 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.26 PKR Change: −0.01 PKR (−0.01%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: 76.38 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market watchers anticipate the UAE Dirham to PKR pair to hover between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026, with most projections centering on 76.60–76.90 by March. UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup should keep volatility low.

A calm start to the new year for one of the world’s most predictable currency pairs.