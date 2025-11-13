AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 13, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate settles at PKR 76.45 on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, edging closer to record low territory and demonstrating continued Rupee resilience in the foreign exchange market. This placement near historically strong levels offers advantages for cross-border transactions between the two nations.

Today’s rate of 76.45 Pakistani Rupee positions just marginally above the record low of 76.4225 PKR recorded on November 12, reflecting sustained strength in Pakistan’s currency. This favorable positioning comes despite the Dirham showing a +1.54% year-to-date gain against the Rupee, indicating the local currency has recovered ground from earlier weakness.

The six-month average hovers at 76.9052 PKR, placing today’s rate well beneath this benchmark and signaling advantageous conditions for the Pakistani currency. This steady trading environment supports millions of individuals and businesses relying on the AED-PKR corridor for remittances, commerce, and travel expenses.

Currency Profiles: Contrasting Systems

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE upholds a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The Dirham derives its name from the Greek word ‘Drachmae,’ meaning ‘handful.’ The UAE’s diversified economy continues drawing foreign investment, with more than 1.5 million Pakistani workers employed across Emirates, generating significant remittance channels.

Pakistani Rupee: Functioning under a managed float framework, the Rupee adjusts to trade balance fluctuations, foreign exchange reserve movements, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. Recent strength near advantageous levels indicates enhanced monetary oversight despite persistent inflation and external debt challenges.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation persistently diminishes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, necessitating State Bank interventions through monetary policy tools.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies differently—strengthening the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer.

Remittance Channels: The UAE functions as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance provider. Steady inflows strengthen currency stability and enhance foreign exchange reserves.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan’s import excess with the UAE generates ongoing Dirham requirements, balanced by robust remittance inflows.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year experienced notable volatility, with rates touching a floor of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and climbing to a ceiling of 79.868 PKR on March 10. The 2025 average rests at 76.698 PKR, positioning today’s rate of 76.45 beneath this benchmark.

July 21 witnessed elevated rates at 77.673 PKR, while August saw a low of 76.276 PKR on August 3 and a high of 77.320 PKR on August 11, averaging 77.093 PKR. Over the past 180 days, rates peaked at 77.735 PKR on July 21 and bottomed at 76.276 PKR on August 3, with an average of 77.073 PKR.

Monthly figures reveal March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543). The AED/PKR rate climbed +0.89% in 2025, indicating Dirham appreciation versus the Rupee.

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.45 PKR, an individual earning 5,000 AED monthly can transfer roughly PKR 382,250 to Pakistan, delivering reliable household support. The stable rate offers consistency for family budgets addressing education, healthcare, and living costs.

Business Entities: Importers gain from the advantageous rate through decreased expenses for UAE merchandise. Exporters experience minor competitiveness modifications, though overall stability enables planning and curtails currency exposure.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE discover 1,000 AED translating to PKR 76,450—sustaining affordable travel expenses at historically favorable territory.

Market Projections

The rate’s placement near November lows indicates persistent Rupee fortitude heading toward month-end. Pakistan’s continuing economic restructuring and reliable remittance streams bolster the favorable positioning, although obstacles from debt servicing and import necessities remain present.

Mid-Week Overview

Current Rate: 76.45 PKR per AED on November 13, 2025

76.45 PKR per AED on November 13, 2025 Position: Near record low of 76.4225 PKR (November 12)

Near record low of 76.4225 PKR (November 12) Year Performance: +1.54% Dirham appreciation, +0.89% AED/PKR climb

+1.54% Dirham appreciation, +0.89% AED/PKR climb 2025 Spectrum: Floor of 75.817 PKR (January 10), ceiling of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Floor of 75.817 PKR (January 10), ceiling of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned beneath benchmark

76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned beneath benchmark 180-Day Average: 77.073 PKR—today’s rate shows significant improvement

Today’s rate of 76.45 PKR demonstrates sustained mid-week strength, with the Rupee preserving gains near advantageous territory. The consistent positioning rewards remittance beneficiaries, importers, and travelers participating in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate across channels. Confirm current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.