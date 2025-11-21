AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 20, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.41 on Thursday, November 20, 2025, continuing to hold near record low territory as the week progresses. This sustained positioning delivers consistent benefits for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s rate of 76.41 PKR maintains the favorable levels established this week, with market data showing the past week fluctuating between a high of 76.4319 on November 18 and a low of 76.3959 on November 20. The interbank rate stands at Rs. 77.80, while open market rates reflect the competitive positioning of Pakistan’s currency.

According to conversion data, 200 AED equals PKR 15,570.00 in today’s open market, slightly higher than the interbank rate, reflecting daily fluctuations across trading channels. The six-month average remains at 76.8824 PKR, placing today’s rate significantly below this benchmark and underscoring exceptionally favorable conditions.

Currency Profiles: Stability Versus Flexibility

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. Over 1.5 million Pakistanis work across Emirates in diverse sectors, creating substantial remittance channels. The Dirham derives its name from the Greek word ‘Drachmae,’ meaning ‘handful.’

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. The currency is subdivided into 100 paise. Today’s sustained strength signals effective monetary supervision and successful policy execution.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility. The highest exchange rate in 2025 reached 79.868 PKR on March 10, while the lowest was 75.817 PKR on January 10. The 2025 average sits at 76.698 PKR, with today’s rate of 76.41 substantially below this benchmark. Over the year, the AED/PKR rate increased by 0.89%.

Over the past 180 days covering May through November, rates peaked at 77.735 PKR on July 21 and bottomed at 76.276 PKR on August 3, with an average of 77.072 PKR—making today’s positioning exceptionally advantageous.

Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.41 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 382,050 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions of the year. The strong Rupee maintains exceptional purchasing power for families.

Business Entities: Importers benefit substantially from today’s advantageous rate through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,410—highly affordable travel expenses. Their accommodation and shopping costs benefit from the record-strong Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s maintenance near the 2025 low indicates persistent Rupee strength heading toward month-end. Pakistan’s ongoing economic restructuring and reliable remittance streams support the favorable positioning, though challenges from debt servicing remain present.

Thursday Summary

Current Rate: 76.41 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Thursday, November 20, 2025

76.41 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Thursday, November 20, 2025 Weekly Range: High of 76.4319 (November 18), low of 76.3959 (November 20)

High of 76.4319 (November 18), low of 76.3959 (November 20) Interbank Rate: Rs. 77.80

Rs. 77.80 Six-Month Average: 76.8824 PKR—today’s rate significantly below benchmark

76.8824 PKR—today’s rate significantly below benchmark 180-Day Performance: Average 77.072, high 77.735 (July 21), low 76.276 (August 3)

Average 77.072, high 77.735 (July 21), low 76.276 (August 3) 2025 Range: Low of 75.817 (January 10), high of 79.868 (March 10)

Low of 75.817 (January 10), high of 79.868 (March 10) Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned

Today’s rate of 76.41 PKR demonstrates sustained Thursday strength, with the Rupee maintaining favorable levels and delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.