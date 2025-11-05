AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 5, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.48 on Tuesday, November 5, 2025, marking a significant reversal from yesterday’s elevated levels and returning to the favorable rates witnessed in late October. This movement represents a 0.36 PKR decline from Monday’s rate of 76.84 PKR, signaling Rupee strength and improved market sentiment.

Today’s rate of 76.48 PKR represents a welcome correction from Monday’s uptick, bringing the exchange rate back to levels last seen on October 31. This reversal suggests that yesterday’s move toward 76.84 PKR was short-lived, with market forces quickly restoring equilibrium near the lower end of November’s expected trading range.

Forecasts had predicted today’s rate at 76.54 Pakistani Rupee with a maximum of 77.69 and minimum of 75.39, making the actual rate of 76.48 PKR better than anticipated and near the favorable end of projected ranges. The past week has seen rates fluctuate between 76.5016 PKR (October 28) and 76.4943 PKR (October 30), with today’s rate positioning within this narrow band.

For Pakistani expatriates remitting earnings, businesses managing cross-border transactions, and travelers planning trips to the Emirates, this rate correction provides cost advantages compared to Monday’s elevated levels. The return to stability near October’s lows suggests improved market conditions and Rupee resilience.

The Currencies: Stability Versus Market Dynamics

UAE Dirham: Dollar-Anchored Certainty

The United Arab Emirates Dirham serves as the official currency of one of the world’s most prosperous and strategically positioned economies. The Central Bank of the UAE has maintained an unwavering fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, delivering nearly three decades of exceptional exchange rate stability. This dollar peg anchors the Dirham to the world’s primary reserve currency, providing predictability for international transactions and insulating the currency from regional economic volatility.

The UAE’s economic transformation transcends its petroleum heritage. The nation has established itself as a premier global hub for finance, technology, tourism, renewable energy, logistics, and innovation. Dubai and Abu Dhabi function as leading international financial centers, with the UAE attracting substantial foreign investment that reinforces economic diversification. The government’s Vision 2031 program charts an ambitious course toward sustainable development and further economic diversification away from oil dependency.

This economic sophistication makes the Dirham critically important for South Asian labor markets. The UAE employs over 1.5 million Pakistani nationals across diverse sectors including construction, hospitality, healthcare, information technology, finance, retail, and professional services. This massive workforce creates substantial remittance flows that support Pakistan’s economy and millions of households dependent on overseas income.

Pakistani Rupee: Market-Responsive Flexibility

Pakistan’s Rupee operates under a fundamentally different monetary framework. The State Bank of Pakistan oversees a managed float system where market supply and demand primarily determine currency value. While the central bank intervenes during periods of excessive volatility to maintain orderly market conditions, the Rupee generally adjusts freely to reflect underlying economic realities.

The Rupee’s value responds dynamically to Pakistan’s trade balance, foreign exchange reserve levels, inflation rates, remittance inflows, global commodity prices—particularly oil—and investor sentiment regarding political and economic stability. Pakistan’s economy features textiles and agriculture as traditional foundations, complemented by growing services, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

However, structural challenges create ongoing headwinds. Elevated inflation erodes purchasing power, substantial external debt requires consistent servicing, and recurring balance of payments pressures strain foreign exchange reserves. The Rupee’s performance against stable currencies like the Dirham serves as an important barometer of Pakistan’s economic health, with stability suggesting improved fundamentals and depreciation signaling underlying challenges.

Valuation Factors Driving Today’s Rate

Today’s 76.48 PKR rate reflects multiple interconnected economic forces:

Inflation Differentials: Pakistan’s inflation rate significantly exceeds the UAE’s near-zero inflation environment, creating continuous pressure on the Rupee’s purchasing power relative to the Dirham. The State Bank’s monetary policy responses—particularly benchmark interest rate decisions—aim to contain inflation while supporting economic growth, directly influencing currency valuations and investor confidence in Pakistan’s macroeconomic management.

Energy Price Dynamics: Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically. The UAE benefits as a major petroleum exporter, with higher crude prices strengthening fiscal positions and economic fundamentals. Pakistan, as a substantial oil importer, faces increased import bills when energy prices rise, pressuring foreign exchange reserves and potentially weakening the Rupee against stable currencies like the Dirham. Conversely, moderating oil prices can provide relief for Pakistan’s external accounts.

Remittance Flows: Pakistani workers in the UAE constitute a vital economic lifeline. These expatriates contribute substantially to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings, with consistent remittance flows supporting household consumption and bolstering the country’s external account position. The six-month average exchange rate of 76.9121 PKR provides context for today’s favorable positioning.

Trade Balance Pressures: Pakistan imports significantly more from the UAE than it exports, creating persistent demand for Dirhams to purchase goods including electronics, machinery, consumer products, and food items. This structural trade deficit contributes to downward pressure on the Rupee, requiring consistent remittance and investment inflows to offset the imbalance and maintain currency stability.

Market Sentiment and Capital Flows: Investor perceptions of Pakistan’s political stability, economic policy consistency, and reform implementation influence capital flows and currency demand. Positive sentiment attracts foreign investment and portfolio flows, supporting currency values. Changes in global risk appetite and domestic developments can trigger rapid exchange rate adjustments in either direction.

Historical Performance: 2025 in Review

The year 2025 has witnessed significant volatility in the AED to PKR pairing. The annual low of 75.817 PKR occurred on January 10, marking the Rupee’s strongest position of the year. By March 10, dramatic weakening pushed the rate to 79.868 PKR—the year’s peak. This swing of over 4 PKR represents more than 5% fluctuation, highlighting the economic challenges Pakistan faced during the first quarter.

The average exchange rate for 2025 stands at 76.698 PKR, positioning today’s rate of 76.48 below this annual benchmark and suggesting Rupee strength compared to the year’s average performance. Monthly breakdowns reveal:

January: Low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), high of 75.957 PKR (January 28)

Low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), high of 75.957 PKR (January 28) March: Low of 76.111 PKR (March 3), high of 79.868 PKR (March 10), average of 76.424 PKR

Low of 76.111 PKR (March 3), high of 79.868 PKR (March 10), average of 76.424 PKR April: Low of 76.235 PKR (April 2), high of 76.532 PKR (April 30), average of 76.405 PKR

Low of 76.235 PKR (April 2), high of 76.532 PKR (April 30), average of 76.405 PKR May: Low of 76.495 PKR (May 13), high of 77.041 PKR (May 27), average of 76.751 PKR

Low of 76.495 PKR (May 13), high of 77.041 PKR (May 27), average of 76.751 PKR June: Low of 76.710 PKR (June 2), high of 77.543 PKR (June 24)

The trajectory from March’s extreme weakness to current favorable levels reflects improving economic fundamentals in Pakistan, successful stabilization efforts by monetary authorities, or a combination of policy interventions and favorable external conditions. The recent return to rates near October’s lows suggests sustained improvement.

Real-World Stakeholder Impact

Expatriate Workers: At today’s rate of 76.48 Pakistani Rupee per Dirham, a Pakistani worker earning the typical 5,000 AED monthly salary can remit approximately PKR 382,400 to family members in Pakistan. This represents a significant improvement compared to Monday’s rate, delivering PKR 1,800 more per 5,000 AED remitted. These remittances directly sustain millions of households across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, funding children’s education, medical expenses, housing improvements, and daily necessities.

The rate correction from yesterday provides meaningful benefits for families dependent on overseas income. Over a year, even small rate improvements translate into substantial additional purchasing power when multiplied across millions of monthly remittance transactions.

Business Operations: Pakistani importers purchasing UAE goods benefit from today’s improved rate. Electronics, machinery, construction materials, and consumer products imported from the Emirates cost less in local currency terms compared to yesterday, protecting profit margins and reducing inflationary pressures from import costs.

Pakistani exporters to the UAE, particularly in textiles, agricultural products, leather goods, and light manufacturing, face slight competitiveness adjustments as their Rupee-denominated production costs translate into Dirham prices. However, today’s rate remains competitive by historical standards and supports export activity.

Travel and Tourism: Pakistani citizens traveling to the UAE for business, leisure, family visits, or medical tourism benefit from today’s rate. Hotel accommodations, dining, shopping, and transportation costing 1,000 AED now translate to PKR 76,480 for Pakistani travelers—PKR 360 less than yesterday’s elevated rate and among the most favorable levels in recent months.

Economic Signals: Today’s rate correction from Monday’s uptick suggests healthy market functioning and Rupee resilience. The quick reversal indicates that yesterday’s movement may have been driven by temporary factors rather than fundamental deterioration. Financial analysts and policymakers view such rapid corrections as signs of market efficiency and adequate foreign exchange liquidity.

Market Outlook and Expectations

Market forecasts suggest continued range-bound trading through November. While specific predictions vary, most suggest rates will remain within the PKR 75.80 to PKR 77.00 corridor, assuming no major economic shocks. Today’s rate of 76.48 positions comfortably within this expected range and near the favorable end.

The outlook depends on multiple variables: continued implementation of Pakistan’s economic reform program, stable global financial conditions, consistent remittance inflows from overseas workers, agricultural sector performance, and political stability. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves face ongoing pressure from debt servicing obligations and import requirements, though recent stability suggests improved management.

Global factors continue playing important roles. US Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions affecting dollar strength influence the dollar-pegged Dirham. International oil price movements create asymmetric impacts on UAE and Pakistani economies. Broader emerging market sentiment and geopolitical developments can trigger capital flow shifts that influence exchange rates.

The six-month average rate of 76.9121 Pakistani Rupee provides context—today’s rate of 76.48 sits well below this average, suggesting current positioning favors the Rupee compared to recent historical performance.

Key Information Summary

Current Rate: 76.48 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Tuesday, November 5, 2025

76.48 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Tuesday, November 5, 2025 Daily Movement: Down 0.36 PKR from Monday’s 76.84 PKR, representing positive correction

Down 0.36 PKR from Monday’s 76.84 PKR, representing positive correction Weekly Context: Rate fluctuating between 76.4943 and 76.5016 PKR in recent sessions

Rate fluctuating between 76.4943 and 76.5016 PKR in recent sessions 2025 Performance: Year opened at 75.817 PKR (January 10), peaked at 79.868 PKR (March 10), averaged 76.698 PKR

Year opened at 75.817 PKR (January 10), peaked at 79.868 PKR (March 10), averaged 76.698 PKR Six-Month Average: 76.9121 PKR—today’s rate below this benchmark

76.9121 PKR—today’s rate below this benchmark Historical Context: Lowest October rate was 76.4964 PKR on October 24

Lowest October rate was 76.4964 PKR on October 24 Market Outlook: Forecasts suggest continued range-bound trading between 75.80-77.00 PKR

For Pakistan’s substantial expatriate community in the UAE and businesses conducting bilateral commerce, today’s rate of 76.48 PKR marks a welcome return to favorable levels after Monday’s brief uptick. The quick reversal demonstrates market resilience and suggests underlying strength in Pakistan’s external position.

The rate provides advantages for remittance recipients, importers benefit from reduced costs, and travelers enjoy improved purchasing power. While the dynamic nature of currency markets means ongoing vigilance remains essential, today’s positioning near recent lows reflects positively on Pakistan’s economic management and external sector stability.

Stakeholders should continue monitoring economic developments in both countries, global commodity price movements, and policy decisions that influence exchange rate dynamics. The current environment of relative stability within a predictable range facilitates financial planning and cross-border economic activity between Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates differ across interbank, open market, and retail channels.