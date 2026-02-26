AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb. 26, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, Feb. 26, 2026: The UAE Dirham (AED) is currently trading at 76.30 Pakistani Rupees in the open market today, showing a very slight strengthening of 0.01 PKR from recent levels, according to live interbank and open-market feeds. The pair remains comfortably anchored in the narrow 76.20–76.50 corridor that has been the dominant range for several months now, continuing to deliver the high predictability that Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to rely on.

The anchor that keeps the Dirham calm

The Dirham’s consistent behaviour is no surprise — it is tightly pegged to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, a fixed arrangement that has stood firm since 1997 and continues to provide strong insulation from major swings. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been supported by healthy foreign reserves and steady remittance inflows, helping it maintain balance against the AED. Today’s level of 76.30 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing stability, serving as a dependable reference point for salary transfers, family support payments, and cross-border business.

Real-world benefit for expat households

For the more than 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates — in construction, retail, hospitality, professional services and beyond — today’s rate means every dirham sent home converts to 76.30 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a 1-paisa daily gain accumulates into meaningful help for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and other regions. These funds remain a crucial economic bridge, helping millions manage daily life and build toward a better future.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.30 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.30 PKR Change: +0.01 PKR (+0.01%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market projections indicate the AED-PKR pair will likely stay between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of estimates pointing to 76.40–76.80 by March–April. The UAE’s continued diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s reserve accumulation and remittance stability, is expected to keep volatility very low.

Trending searches right now: AED to PKR today, UAE Dirham rate January 2026, 1 Dirham to PKR, Dubai currency Pakistan, AED PKR latest rate, Pakistani expats UAE remittances, AED to PKR forecast 2026, UAE Dirham news

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.30 PKR

A calm, steady number that quietly keeps delivering value to millions of families spanning the UAE and Pakistan.