Aerial firing during political rally claims life of child in Karachi

KARACHI: An eight-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet during aerial firing on Tuesday night in Moosa Colony, Gulberg Town, Karachi.

The incident occurred when a political party’s rally was passing through the area.

According to police and family members, the victim was identified as Aryan, a third-grade student. He was standing near the grill of his house on the second floor, watching the rally, when he was struck by a bullet.

Relatives said participants in the rally were engaged in aerial firing, allegedly taking turns using a pistol for firing.

The child’s uncle, Waseem, stated that one of the shooters was caught at the scene and handed over to police, after which a case was registered.

Police confirmed that the arrested suspect has been identified as Farooq, and a weapon was also recovered from his possession. The suspect has reportedly disclosed the names of his accomplices.

Gulberg police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining individuals involved in the incident, while investigations continue.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl was tragically killed during celebratory aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

The victim, identified as Fatima Ahmed, was attending her cousin’s wedding when she was struck in the neck by a bullet allegedly fired by her uncle — the groom’s father — during the celebrations.

According to SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, the accused, Nisar Gul, opened fire into the air during his son Huzaifa’s wedding festivities. One of the bullets fatally hit his niece.

Police said the firing took place inside the house, and the bullet hit Fatima either during or shortly after the ceremony.