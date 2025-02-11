Afaq Ahmed arrested for ‘inciting’ people to torch heavy vehicles

KARACHI: Muhajir Qaumi Movement better known as Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed has been arrested by the police on Tuesday in connection with a case of arson and vandalism, ARY News reported.

According to police, Afaq Ahmed is arrested over charges of inciting people to torch heavy vehicles in Karachi, leading to the registration of a case against him.

The arrest was made in the Defence area, and Afaq Ahmed will be transferred to the Korangi police station. This development comes after a series of incidents in Karachi where unknown individuals set fire to vehicles following traffic accidents.

Afaq Ahmed also held a presser in Karachi earlier in the day on plying of heavy traffic in day time.

In a recent incident in Surjani Town, three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle stopped a water tanker and set it ablaze. The driver managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle. Police arrived promptly at the scene and have launched an investigation.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has taken notice of the arson incidents and warned that no one will be allowed to damage public or private property. Over 10 individuals involved in the arson attacks have been arrested, and cases will be registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier in the day, three cargo vehicles and a water tanker were set on fire by unknown miscreants in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam and Surjani Town areas.

The Dumper and Oil Tankers Association staged a sit-in at the National Highway to protest against burning of vehicles by unknow miscreants.

President of the dumper owners’ body Liaquat Mehsud has pointed out that the dumpers have been allowed entry in the city by a court order. “Legal action should be taken against those vehicles involved in accident,” he said.

Police has detained 10 persons after rampant incidents of vehicles’ burning.