Afaq Ahmed arrested, to be produced in court in arson cases

KARACHI: Chairman Muhajir Qaumi Movement Afaq Ahmed, who was arrested in two arson and terrorism cases by police taken to court for remand.

Police said that Afaq has been arrested in two arson incidents in Awami Colony and Landhi on Tuesday in which unknown miscreants set two cargo trucks on fire.

It is to be mentioned here that yesterday three cargo vehicles and a water tanker were set on fire by unknown people in surprize raids at Awami Colony, Landhi, Sharifabad and Surjani Town of Karachi.

Afaq Ahmed was arrested and kept at the Ferozabad police station lockup, police said. He will be produced before a judge in Karachi’s City Court for remand in both cases.

After yesterday’s arson incidents, 10 accused were arrested by the Landhi Police including two workers of Afaq’s Muhajir Qaumi Movement, sources said. “Arrested men disclosed 21 accomplices to the police,” according to sources.

The party workers staged protest against their leader’s arrest and blocked Shara-e-Faisal while the police armored carrier of police carrying Afaq Ahmed was stopped at the road. After deployment of more police force the vehicle resumed its travel to the court.