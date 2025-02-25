Afaq Ahmed released from prison

KARACHI: Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed has been released from central prison Karachi after obtaining bail in cases in connection with arson and vandalism, ARY News reported.

Afaq Ahmed, who was arrested on February 11 for allegedly inciting people to set goods trucks ablaze in different areas of Karachi, emerged from the jail and flashed a victory sign.

His release comes after a court approved his bail in the case registered at Surjani Town police station against surety bonds of Rs. 1 million.

Afaq Ahmed was booked in three cases and has already obtained bail in other two cases. His release was welcomed by his supporters, who gathered outside the jail to celebrate.

According to police, Afaq Ahmed is arrested over charges of inciting people to torch heavy vehicles in Karachi, leading to the registration of cases against him.

Some individuals set heavy transport ablaze in Surjani, Awami Colony and Korangi areas of the city earlier this month. Police arrived promptly at the scenes and had launched investigation into the matter.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court rejected police’s request for physical remand of Afaq Ahmed and sent him to jail on judicial remand on Wednesday.

The ATC judge expressed resentment over terrorism charges against the Muhajir Qaumi Movement chairman, who was arrested in two arson and terrorism cases by police.

“Politicians become more popular when they go to jail,” the Judge remarked. “A gentleman is already in jail and not being controlled, now he is being asked to go out, he is refusing to do so,” the judge said.

“How and why the terrorism clause invoked in the case,” the court asked. “The section of the law in the case required evidence, if I read the whole FIR, I will discharge the case forthwith,” judge said.