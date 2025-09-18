Asia Cup 2025: Thushara’s devastation, Mendis’ brilliance guide Sri Lanka past Afghanistan

ABU DHABI: Kusal Mendis’ decisive half-century guided Sri Lanka to victory in the Afg vs SL clash of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, sealing their place in the Super Fours alongside Bangladesh and ending Afghanistan’s campaign.

Chasing 170, Sri Lanka overpowered Afghanistan in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Mendis remained unbeaten on 74 from 52 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, while Kamindu Mendis provided a late flourish with 26 off just 13 balls. Earlier setbacks came as the Islanders lost Pathum Nissanka for 6 in the second over and Kamil Mishara for 4 in the powerplay, leaving them at 47-2 in 5.2 overs. Partnerships with Kusal Perera (28) and skipper Charith Asalanka (17) steadied the innings, keeping Sri Lanka on course for the chase.

Despite disciplined efforts from Afghanistan’s bowlers — Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad, who picked up a wicket apiece — the total proved insufficient. The result confirmed Sri Lanka’s qualification and left Afghanistan eliminated from the tournament.

The Afg vs SL fixture had earlier produced a dramatic first innings. Afghanistan’s openers raced to 26 inside 2.1 overs, but Nuwan Thushara’s devastating spell turned the game. He struck twice in quick succession, removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 14 and Karim Janat for 1 in the same over, before bowling Sediqullah Atal for 18. Afghanistan soon faltered further, slipping to 114-7 by the 18th over.

At that point, the Afg vs SL battle looked firmly in Sri Lanka’s favour. However, Nabi’s blistering counterattack shifted momentum. The veteran all-rounder smashed 60 off just 22 balls, including three consecutive boundaries off Dushmantha Chameera and a sensational assault in the final over against Dunith Wellalage that yielded 32 runs with five towering sixes. His brilliance carried Afghanistan to 169-7, giving them hope of a turnaround.

Ultimately, Sri Lanka’s batting composure and Mendis’ unbeaten knock ensured a comfortable chase, closing the Afg vs SL contest and confirming their progress to the Super Fours, while Afghanistan’s spirited fight ended in disappointment.

Afg vs SL Playing XIs

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

In head-to-head records, Sri Lanka lead with five wins from eight T20I meetings, while Afghanistan have secured victory on three occasions. The outcome of this Afg vs SL encounter could play a decisive role in shaping the group stage standings.

