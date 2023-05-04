Afghan acting FM to visit Pakistan on May 5-8

ISLAMABAD: The Acting Foreign Minister (FM) of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Pakistan on May 5, ARY News reported quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the foreign office, the acting Foreign Minister will lead a high-level delegation, which includes the Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade.

He will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on 6th May 2023.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The two foreign ministers discussed a range of issues of mutual concern.

On April 15, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Taliban rulers of Afghanistan also want to disentangle with the TTP, but this will take time. Khawaja Asif warned the Afghan Taliban of strikes on terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan if needed. “We will have to hit them because we cannot tolerate this situation for long.”

Asif said in the interview that he reminded the Taliban administration during his visit to Kabul last month “to live up to cross-border security commitments with Islamabad and stop terrorists from using Afghan soil to plan and carry out attacks on Pakistan” or “we will take action.”

