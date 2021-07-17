Efforts underway to arrest culprits behind ‘assault’ of Afghan ambassador’s daughter: FO

ISLAMABAD: The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was “briefly kidnapped” and “man-handled” by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statement here on Saturday.

Responding to media queries regarding the man-handling of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, the FO spokesperson is a statement said: “As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.

The Islamabad police have launched a thorough investigation immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the spokesperson said.

.@ForeignOfficePk & relevant security authorities are in close contact with Ambassador of Afghanistan & his family after the highly disturbing incident of reported abduction for several hours & assault of the Amb’s daughter. Matter is being thoroughly investigated by the Police. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 17, 2021

FO spokesperson said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities were closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.

“While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice,” it added.

“It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” read the statement released by the foreign office.