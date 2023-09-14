Afghan assures to not use it soil against Pakistan 

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Afghan FM assured to not use its soil against Pakistan in a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires (CdA).

The Afghan Foreign Minister urged the Pakistani authorities to open the torkham border on human basis Meanwhile, the torkham border is expected to open at the request of Afghan government.

Torkham border, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, remained closed for the seventh day as talks between the two sides remained inconclusive, stranding trade convoys and travelers.

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential goods have since been stranded on both sides since the crossing Torkham border – one of the two main crossings between the neighboring countries – was shut down after an exchange of fire in a dispute.

Sources told ARY News that a meeting was held between Pak-Afghan authorities regarding the closure of Torkham border. However, talks between the two sides remained inconclusive earlier, sources added.

The latest standoff erupted after Taliban guards began constructing a new security post near Torkham border, which Pakistan considers violation of mutual agreements.