Afghan children being used for smuggling in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday revealed that the children from Afghanistan are being used in smuggling of clothes, cigarettes, and other goods, ARY News reported.

According to details, a meeting of the Senate Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, in which the ANF gave brief the participants about the smuggling channels.

During the briefing session, the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) stated that the Afghan government cannot stop smuggling due to poverty, meanwhile the ANF officials released several children aged 5 to 10 years on humanitarian grounds.

In reply to the committee suggested about creating a market for local trade at the border, the ANF officials stated afghan Afghan government is not in favor to establish local markets at boarder.

