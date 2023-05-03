Afghan children being used for smuggling in Pakistan

According to details, a meeting of the Senate Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, in which the ANF gave brief the participants about the smuggling channels.

During the briefing session, the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) stated that the Afghan government cannot stop smuggling due to poverty, meanwhile the ANF officials released several children aged 5 to 10 years on humanitarian grounds.

In reply to the committee suggested about creating a market for local trade at the border, the ANF officials stated afghan Afghan government is not in favor to establish local markets at boarder.