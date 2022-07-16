Afghan citizen arrested for travelling on fake Pakistani passport

Karachi: FIA Immigration arrested an Afghan citizen for trying to travel to Dubai using a fake Pakistani passport, ARY News reported.

According to details, FIA Immigration launched a crackdown on illegal travellers at the Jinnah International Airport. An Afghani citizen named Sadiq was arrested for using a fake Pakistani passport to travel to Dubai.

Immigration authorities told that they found his documentation, including his visa and passport, to be fake upon checking.

The detained confessed to being an Afghan citizen amid interrogation, FIA sources told. Sadiq got a fake visa, CNIC and passport from an agent by paying him Rs800,000.

He has been handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investigations.

On June 28, FIA caught an Afghan national while travelling to Dubai on fake Pakistani passports from Karachi International airport.

As per details, an Afghan national named Muhamamd Haroon was trying to travel to Dubai, where he was caught by the FIA immigration team.

Haroon was asked to show his documents by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team upon doubts he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by the Afghan national were proved fake by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

