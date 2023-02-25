Afghan citizen dies in Landhi Jail

KARACHI: A 60-year-old Afghan citizen died in the Landhi jail, Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the Afghani citizen named Faiz Muhammad was arrested last month for not having proper documents.

The prison sources said that the Afghan council general was informed when the prisoner start suffering from severe illness during imprisonment.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five Afghan citizens from the Peshawar airport during the immigration process.

The Afghan citizens were all set to board an international flight to London on fake Afghanistan passports.

Furthermore, the arrested citizens were handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investigations.

