Afghan citizen gets Pakistan nationality using ‘fake relatives’

ISLAMABAD: The capital Police successfully apprehended a group of individuals who were allegedly involved in assisting a foreign Afghan national to get Pakistani citizenship, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a group of suspects – involved in facilitating a foreign Afghan national to get citizenship – is arrested including fake family members.

Police sources reveal that the suspect had allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 800,000 for fabricated documents, including fraudulent family relationships and certificates.

The police further revealed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff is also involved in assisting the Afghan national in preparing fabricated documents and certificates.

Kohsar Police has confirmed that legal action is being taken against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.

