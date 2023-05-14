Afghan citizens involved in riots record confessional statements

ISLAMABAD: Afghan citizens who had been arrested for taking part in riots in Islamabad after the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest recorded their confessional statements, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three Afghan citizens including Abbas, Umair and Asmat who had been arrested for taking part in the Islamabad riots recorded their confessional statements before the police investigators.

Police claimed that an accused Abbas confessed to receiving money from a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) for taking part in protests against Imran Khan’s arrest. He revealed that he is a resident of Kabul.

He sought pardon from the authorities for taking part in the riots.

READ: PTI’S FIRDOUS SHAMIM NAQVI ARRESTED FROM KARACHI

Police added that other accused Umair and Asmat have also confessed to receiving money from PTI office bearers for taking part in violent protests.

Earlier, it was learnt that mostly Afghan citizens were found involved in violent protests in Islamabad after the PTI chief’s arrest.

Following the protests, Islamabad police decided to conduct operations in Golra and Mira Abadi areas to arrest the suspects involved in riots. Police said that the Afghan citizens were found torturing a cop in a video.

Islamabad police said that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) did not have identification data for the suspects and police faced difficulties to register cases against the arrested Afghan protestors aged between 18 and 26 years.