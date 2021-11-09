Afghan FM-led delegation to visit Pakistan tomorrow

A high-level delegation headed by the acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will arrive in Pakistan on a visit on Wednesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The delegation headed by acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi will comprise members including the officials from the trade and finance ministries.

The Afghan government’s delegation will visit Pakistan at the invitation of FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The delegation will also attend the two-day Troika Plus meeting to be held on November 11 and 12 to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

The Troika Plus meeting will be attended by the delegates from China, Russia, the United States (US) and Pakistan, sources added.

The spokesperson to the Afghanistan foreign minister has also confirmed the delegation’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

He said that the delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people.

The delegation members will include the ministers and working groups from the finance and trade ministries, he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but the international community must act now.

PM Khan said that he has been warning of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and now the World Food Programme (WFP) chief issued the alert.

He added, “It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan people.”

Earlier in the month, Pakistan had handed over three more trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country.

The trucks carrying 28 tons of essential commodities had been handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham crossing. The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.

