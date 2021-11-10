Afghan FM-led delegation to reach Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation headed by the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi will arrive in Pakistan on a visit on Wednesday (today).

The delegation headed by Amir Khan Muttaqi will comprise members including the officials from the trade and finance ministries.

The Afghan government’s delegation will visit Pakistan at the invitation of FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The delegation will also attend the two-day Troika Plus meeting to be held on November 11 and 12 to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

The Troika Plus meeting will be attended by the delegates from China, Russia, the United States (US) and Pakistan, sources added.

The spokesperson to the Afghanistan foreign minister has also confirmed the delegation’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

He said that the delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people.

The delegation members will include the ministers and working groups from the finance and trade ministries, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but the international community must act now.

