Afghan govt assures Pakistan of bringing embassy attackers to justice

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to condemn the terrorist attack on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani escaped an assassination bid on Friday. The gun attack was carried out at a time when Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was walking in the garden of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

Reiterating Afghanistan’s firm resolve to combat terrorism, Foreign Minister Muttaqi assured Bilawal Bhutto that the Afghan government will bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice swiftly.

According to the Foreign Office, the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister also conveyed his good wishes and prayers for the early recovery of the security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad.

FM Bilawal thanked the Interim Afghan government for its strong expression of solidarity and underscored that safety and security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan was of utmost importance.

The Afghan government must prevent the terrorists from undermining relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism, saying that Pakistan will be undeterred by such cowardly attacks.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affair released a clarification that there are no plans in consideration to close the Pakistan embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.

“Pakistan is in contact with the Interim government in Afghanistan and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and Missions in Afghanistan.” FO Spokesperson said.

“The head of mission in Kabul was attacked today in which security guards was injured, The Afghan Minister of Affairs was summoned to the Foreign Office in protest to the incident and demand an immediate investigation.” concluded, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Afghan officials assured security to the diplomats while the security of other diplomatic missions has also been tightened.

