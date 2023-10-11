‘Afghan migrants registered in Pakistan can temporarily stay’

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has directed authorities to refrain from harassing or arresting registered Afghan refugees holding proof of registration, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the relevant departments and agencies have been directed to refrain from taking any action against registered Afghan refugees holding valid proof of registration (PoR).

The notification says that instructions had already been conveyed to all stakeholders and provincial governments that Afghan refugees with valid proof of registration and Afghan Citizen Card were allowed to reside temporarily in Pakistan and could only be repatriated voluntarily.

It further stated that harassing registered Afghan refugees would adversely affect Pakistan’s goodwill image.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government had set a deadline of November 01 for illegal residents and migrants to leave the country otherwise will be deported.

The caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti formed a task force that will take action against illegal immigrants.

The interior minister further explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling.