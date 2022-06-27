Afghan national caught trying to travel with fake Pakistani passports

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) caught an Afghan national while traveling to Dubai on fake Pakistani passports from Karachi International airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, Afghan national named Muhamamd Haroon was trying to travel to Dubai, where he was caught by the FIA immigration team.

Haroon was asked to show his documents by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team upon doubts he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by the Afghan national were proved fake by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

The Afghan national got fake CNIC through an agent on which he acquired a green passport, the FIA team said.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had deported an Afghan national for travelling on a fake passport from Germany to Pakistan. According to the FIA, an Afghan national named Abdullah Jan’s passport was found fake during checking at the FIA immigration counter after he had landed at the Islamabad airport from Germany.

