Afghan nationals were involved in Islamabad, Wana Cadet College attacks: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has revealed Afghan nationals were involved in the Islamabad suicide blast and Wana Cadet College attack, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the Senate floor after passage of amendments to the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Mohsin Naqvi said that authorities have identified the main culprits behind the recent suicide attack in Islamabad and Cadet College in Wana. He confirmed that the attackers were of Afghan origin.

“The situation is becoming increasingly difficult for us as people coming from Afghanistan are carrying out attacks here,” he said, asserting that the government’s top priority is to remove illegal Afghan migrants from the country.

The interior minister also said that after the Islamabad suicide blast, the Sri Lankan cricket team had initially decided to return home. However, following high-level discussions, including direct communication with the Sri Lankan board and players, the team decided to continue its tour.

He added that the Sri Lankan President personally spoke with his players, while Pakistan’s Field Marshal also contacted the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary to assure him of comprehensive security arrangements.

Naqvi stated that Pakistan Army, Rangers, and police are jointly providing full security to the Sri Lankan team. He further informed that the Zimbabwean cricket team also arrived in Islamabad last night.