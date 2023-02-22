Afghan passenger caught trying to travel abroad on fake visa

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested Afghan national trying to head to Saudi Arabia on a Pakistani passport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Afghan citizen was all set to board an international flight to Saudi Arabia on a Pakistani passport.

The FIA sources revealed that the Afghan citizen identified as Muhammad Sharif failed to convince immigration officials during interrogation over having a Pakistani passport.

The authorities also found Afghan phone numbers from the mobilephone of offloaded Afghan passengers, said FIA spokesperson.

The arrested citizens have been handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investigations.

In a similar action earlier this month, the FIA Immigration wing arrested two Afghan citizens for trying to travel to London using fake Pakistani passports.

According to details, FIA Immigration launched a crackdown on illegal travellers at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

During the immigration process, two Afghan citizens were arrested for using fake Pakistani passports to travel to London via Dubai.

