Afghan robbers gang arrested from Lyari

KARACHI: Local police have arrested two members of an Afghan gang involved in robberies, citing a police official, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The gang was operating in Lyari and was involved in robberies in shops at night, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

The arrested accused are Afghan nationals and committing robberies in the night in city locality. They were also involved in a looting incident at a shop of easy load in the area some months ago, the police officer said.

Kalakot police station officials have arrested them with the help of a video footage, he said.

Illegal arms and a motorbike was also recovered from their possession, according to SSP city area.

