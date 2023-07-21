Afghan soil will not be used against anyone: Taliban assures Pakistan

KABUL: The Taliban government told Pakistan that Kabul will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against another country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The assurance came during a meeting between acting Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Maulavi Abdul Kabir and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani, who arrived in Kabul to discuss the latest security situation in the region.

During the meeting, Afghan PM Maulavi Abdul Kabir said that Pakistan is not only their neighbor country but also a Muslim brother and Kabul wants lasting peace there.

“Afghanistan does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, including Pakistan, and we will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against Pakistan or any neighbouring country,” Kabir said

He added that they never wanted insecurity and war in Pakistan because it would also have impacts for Afghanistan.

During his three-day stay in Kabul, Durrani also met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting ministers for commerce, public health, and higher education.

He visited Kabul after Islamabad urged the Taliban to take action against terrorists using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan.

This was his first official visit to Afghanistan since assuming his responsibilities as Pakistan’s Special Representative in Afghanistan in May this year.

Last week, 12 soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in two attacks and subsequent operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan that further increased tension between the two neighbours.

Tensions between the two neighbours have risen after the Taliban removed border fencing at some points along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border last year, resulting in an increase in TTP terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.