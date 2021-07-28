Five Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan return to their country

RAWALPINDI: Five Afghan soldiers have been returned to Afghanistan authorities after the due procedure at Nawapass, Bajaur today at 5:45 pm, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said that the Afghan soldiers were given a safe passage into Pakistan by Pakistan Army at their own request in the Arundu Sector of Pak-Afghan International Border, Chitral on July 26.

The soldiers had crossed into Pakistan after necessary clearance and today, the soldiers have been returned to Afghan authorities on their request.

Yesterday, forty-six Afghan soldiers had returned to Afghanistan after being allowed to take refuge in Pakistan.

46 Afghan soldiers including five officers were handed over to Afghan govt authorities at Nawa Pass Bajaur today at 0035 hours (Pakistan Standard Time), according to ISPR.

“Soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment,” the statement added.

Afghan National Army (ANA) commander had thanked the Pakistani government and Pak Army for treating them well.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Army had given safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers to cross over into Pakistan after they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak Afghan border.