Afghan Taliban's 313 Corps infrastructure destroyed in Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Air Force carried out airstrikes under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq (Righteous Fury), destroying Afghan Taliban’s 313 Corps infrastructure in Kabul, according to security sources.

As reported by state-run APP News, Pakistan’s armed forces conducted successful aerial strikes in response to unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban.

Security sources said that during the night between March 12 and 13, Pakistan targeted four terrorist hideouts, including military installations linked to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khwarij.

During the operation, the infrastructure of the 313 Corps in Kabul was destroyed. Another strike targeted the Tarawo terrorist camp in Kandahar, dismantling militant facilities in the area.

Sources added that the strikes also destroyed an oil storage site at Kandahar Airfield along with adjacent logistics infrastructure.

In a separate airstrike, the Sherinaw terrorist camp in Paktia province was also successfully targeted.

Security officials said operations under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq will continue until the intended objectives are achieved.

Earlier, a senior Pakistani diplomat on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan are aimed solely at neutralizing terrorist threats and are not directed against the “brotherly” Afghan people.

His remarks came in response to India and the so-called representative of Afghanistan raising concerns about civilian casualties in cross-border clashes.

“India, in particular, must cease and desist from its policy of stoking terrorism inside Pakistan from Afghan soil, now together with their new found friends in the Taliban regime,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in the Council’s discussion on the situation in Afghanistan.