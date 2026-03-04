Afghan Taliban commander killed as Pak Army thwarts cross-border infiltration at Torkham

Khyber: Security forces have killed a key Afghan Taliban commander during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury) near the Torkham border in Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to officials, the Pakistan Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Afghan Taliban militants and members of Fitna al Khawarij (FAK) at the Torkham border.

Security sources said effective retaliatory operations against militants are ongoing and troops successfully thwarted the infiltration attempt near Torkham.

The Afghan Taliban commander leading the infiltration bid, identified as Qahraman, was killed along with his associates, the sources added. He was a resident of Jalalabad city in Afghanistan.

Officials further stated that the Afghan Taliban suffered heavy losses in the strong and effective response by Pakistani forces to cross-border aggression.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army continues operations against Afghan Taliban, Fitna al Khawarij, and Fitna al Hindustan under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

According to security sources, in its latest action, the Pakistan Army destroyed militant hideouts at 50 different locations using heavy weapons. Operations were carried out in the Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Sambaza, Ghudwana, Jani, and Ghaznali sectors.

Security officials added that Afghan Taliban, Fitna al Khawarij, and Fitna al Hindustan have reportedly suffered significant human and material losses during these operations.