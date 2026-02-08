Taliban regime created conditions worse than pre-9/11 in Afghanistan: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the situation in Afghanistan, stating that the Taliban regime has created conditions similar to or worse than those before 9/11, when terrorist organisations posed threats to global peace, culminating in the 9/11 tragedy.

The statement comes after a suicide attack at a mosque in the Tarlai Kalan area of Islamabad on Friday, which killed at least 33 worshippers and injured dozens more.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that security forces have arrested all individuals involved, including an alleged Afghan national linked to the banned terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

In a statement, President Zardari thanked world leaders, governments, and international organisations for their support and solidarity with Pakistan in this moment of grief. He said the messages of sympathy have provided comfort to the people of Pakistan and strength to the families of the victims.

He said these messages reaffirm that the fight against terrorism and the violent ideology that drives it, is a shared global responsibility and a common struggle for all.

The President said Pakistan has long maintained that terrorism cannot be confronted by a single country in isolation.

He observed that Pakistan’s experience has shown that when terrorist groups are allowed space, facilitation or impunity beyond national borders, the consequences are borne by innocent civilians all over the world.

The President also underlined that certain neighbouring countries have, regrettably, become partners in crime by allowing terrorist elements to operate against Pakistan from their soil, providing direct financing, technical, and military support, which has impacted regional stability.

He said this is a reality that has shaped the regional developments in recent years.

The President said Pakistan takes strong exception to the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban regime has created conditions similar to or worse than pre-9/11, when terror organisations posed threats to global peace, ending in the 9/11 tragedy.

He said Pakistan’s eastern neighbour is assisting the Taliban regime and threatening not only Pakistan but the regional and global peace.

He said the solidarity shown by the international community strengthens Pakistan’s resolve to continue working with partners for peace, stability and a decisive end to terrorism in all its forms.