Afghan woman, 3 children found hanged in Sohrab Goth, Karachi

Karachi: A 30-year-old Afghan woman and her three children were found hanged in a house in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the bodies of all four were found at a house in Ganna Mandi, with visible marks of rope on their necks.

The victims included a 7-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old boy.

Police have taken the woman’s husband, Najeebullah, for questioning. “Najeebullah works in a vegetable market,” officials said.

Talking to ARY News, SSP East Zubair Nazir described the incident as “tragic” and said the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

He added that the family had been living in the area for quite some time and that it is too early to determine whether the case involves murder or suicide.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjr took notice of the incident and sought detailed reports from SSP East. He directed authorities to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident. “The reasons behind the killing must be investigated, and the culprits brought to justice,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that the affected family should receive justice and that the investigation must be conducted transparently.