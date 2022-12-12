‘Afghanistan apologises over its security forces’ unprovoked firing’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has asserted that Afghanistan has apologised over ‘unprovoked and indiscriminate’ firing by Afghan Border Forces in Balochistan’s Chaman district, which resulted in martyrdom of seven civilians, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) Floor, the defence minister said that during a border security committee meeting, the Afghan side accepted mistake of its Border Forces and assured that such an incident will not occur again.

Detailing the incident, he noted that first firing was carried out during the repair of the fence on the border. “Later, the Afghan forces attacked with heavy artilleries,” he added, which resulted in martyrdom of seven civilians.

Resorting to unprovoked firing, Khawaja Asif said, Pakistani armed forces targeted the Afghan post, which resulted in the killings of their soldiers.

Khawaja Asif maintained that Pakistan was a well-wisher of Afghanistan and desires resolution of their internal matters. “We will continue to extend cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that this will open vistas of economic and trade cooperation in the region.

Regarding the recent visit of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul for talks, the defence minister said it was a ‘proud moment’ for Pakistan. “Hina Rabbani’s visit to Kabul is a symbolic one”, he added.

He noted that no objection was raised from Afghan leadership on Khar’s visit to Kabul, adding that the Afghan leaders held talks with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. “Performance should be judged instead of gender,” he pointed out.

A day earlier, at least six Pakistani civilians embraced martyrdom and 17 other sustained injuries due to ‘unprovoked and indiscriminate’ firing by Afghan border forces in Balochistan’s Chaman district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, Afghan Border Forces opened ‘unprovoked and indiscriminate fire’ on civilian population in Balochistan’s Chaman district, resulting in six casualties.

The firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population included heavy weapons including artillery and mortars. The ISPR said that the firing caused the martyrdom of six civilians while 17 other individuals sustained injuries.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” it added.

The ISPR further said that Pakistan has also approached the Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.

