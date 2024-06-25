web analytics
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals, Australia go home

By Agencies
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Monday in a dramatic victory that eliminated Australia from the tournament.

After being restricted to a modest 115-5 after opting to bat first, Afghanistan’s bowlers secured a famous victory amid unbearable tension after bowling out Bangladesh for 105 with just seven balls remaining.

Afghanistan hopes were dented when they were restricted to a modest 115-5 as showers around the ground threatened to change the calculations, but skipper Rashid Khan took 4-23 and Naveen-ul-Haq 4-26 in a defiant bowling effort.

India, who beat Australia by 24 runs earlier in St Lucia to leave the qualification hopes of the 2021 champions hanging by a thread, will take on title holders England in the second semi-final in Guyana on Thursday.

Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semi-finals, with England meeting India in the other semi-final.

