Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan ties the knot

Afghanistan’s T20I cricket team Rashid Khan tied the knot in a vibrant wedding ceremony attended by his family, friends, and fellow cricketers.

Khan, known for his exceptional spin bowling, holds numerous records, including the distinction of being the fastest to reach both 50 and 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

He achieved international recognition at just 17 years old when he made his ODI debut during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2015.

Following the event, pictures and videos of the ceremony quickly circulated on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and affection for their favorite cricketer.

Nabi posted pictures from the event, writing, “Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead.”