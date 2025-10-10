Twin blasts jolt Kabul, no casualties reported

AFGHANISTAN: Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul Thursday evening, AFP journalists heard.

The first deafening blast happened around 9:50 pm local time (1720 GMT) and was followed by a second explosion a few minutes later.

“The incident is under investigation, but no casualties have been reported yet and everything is fine,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X, adding that information would be released later.

On social media, several people reported hearing the explosions and seeing drones.

In the streets of the capital, numerous security forces were alerted and were searching cars, an AFP journalist saw. Mobile telephone service was down in several neighborhoods.

Earlier Thursday, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India for a two-day visit, a new step in the Taliban government’s efforts to gain international backing, with Russia currently the only country that recognizes the Islamic Emirate.

The blast occurred when Afghanistan’s UN-sanctioned foreign minister was in India, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Amir Khan Muttaqi’s trip — made possible after the UN Security Council granted him a travel waiver, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.

“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a “warm welcome”.

Muttaqi, who met with India’s top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront — though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban government.

“New Delhi is eager to establish its influence in Kabul… and not be left behind by China and Pakistan,” International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi told AFP.

Muttaqi’s visit follows meetings in Russia — the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.