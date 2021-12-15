Isolating Afghanistan not in interest of int’l community: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top civil, military leadership led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed upon providing all-out assistance to Afghanistan on a humanitarian basis to save the country from any humanitarian disaster, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in the apex committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers, and other senior civil and military leadership.

The meeting agreed that the isolation of Afghanistan by global countries could lead to a disaster and hoped that the world would not repeat the act of isolating the country.

“The international community should support Afghanistan and Pakistan will play its role in dealing with a humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country,” the prime minister said adding that Pakistan has committed to help Afghanistan financially and earmarked an Rs billion package in this regard.

He said that they are providing food items, medical supplies, and financial support to the neighbouring country. “Leaving Afghanistan alone is not in the interest of anyone,” he said.

During the apex committee meeting, the border situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan was also assessed as it was briefed that people coming from Afghanistan were administered COVID jabs free of cost.

It was further agreed that Pakistan would raise the issues faced by the Afghan people at the OIC Foreign Ministers meeting hosted by the country in Islamabad on December 19.

