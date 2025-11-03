Afghanistan set to part ways with Jonathan Trott

Head Coach Jonathan Trott is set to step down from his role after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Monday.

The tournament is set to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India next year.

“ACB recognises that coaching transitions are a natural part of the global cricketing ecosystem. Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs,” the board said in a statement.

“No international side remains under a single coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan as the board continues building toward long-term excellence. This decision comes as part of ACB’s long-term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team’s growth.”

Former England player Trott joined the team in July 2022. He has been pivotal in the team’s rise as a competitive white-ball team. Initially, Trott was appointed for 18 months, but his contract was extended for a year in 2024 and then again through 2025.

Besides an impressive showing in the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan also defeated England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, and came close to toppling the eventual champions, Australia, in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Following the announcement, Trott shared his thoughts and shed light on his tenure in which the Afghanistan team reached new heights.

“It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness,” he said

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead,” he continued.

Trott already has his next assignment lined up, as head coach of ILT20 franchise Gulf Giants for the upcoming season. The tournament is scheduled to begin on December 2. He was the head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the 2024-25 SA20 but was replaced by Sourav Ganguly after one season.

