Top civil, military leadership discusses Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD: The top civil and military leadership on Friday discussed the Afghanistan situation in a National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The NSC session held at Prime Minister’s Office Islamabad was attended by services chief, DG ISI, federal ministers namely, Shaha Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed, Pervez Khattak, Shaukat Tarin, Fawad Chaudhry and NSA Moeed Yusuf.

After the important meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the top civilian and military leadership discussed the law and order of the country and the current Afghanistan situation.

Sheikh Rasheed said the meeting also discussed the border situation along with a detailed discussion on the law and order situation.

During a recent visit of Tajikistan’s President to Pakistan in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan for trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Read more: Top army huddle concerned at brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

“Chaos in Afghanistan will ultimately increase the menace of terrorism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing a joint presser along with the visiting Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad after signing various MoUs between both the countries.

PM Imran Khan said trade between both countries will become easier through Gwadar. Peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the Pak-Tajik trade, he added.

