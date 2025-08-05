Afghanistan announce preliminary squad for tri-series, Asia Cup 2025

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board unveiled preliminary squad for their upcoming T20I assignments, the tri-nation series against Pakistan and hosts UAE and ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, ARY News reported quoting ACB.

As per the ACB’s official statement, the Rashid Khan-led squad will undergo a two-week training and preparation camp, after which the final 15-member squad for both events will be finalized.

Afghanistan’s T20I tri-series campaign will kick off on August 29 in Sharjah with a curtain-raiser against Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the schedule for the national side’s T20I tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE on Friday.

Set to begin on August 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the upcoming T20I series is aimed at allowing the teams to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025.

“The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from 9 to 28 September,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The opening game between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, August 29.

“Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on 7 September,” as per the PCB.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 7 – Final – 7pm local time