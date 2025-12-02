Afghan national targeting "National Guards" prompts visa suspensions, security review : White House

Washington, D.C.: A foreign national from Afghanistan, brought to the United States during the Biden administration, targeted National Guard personnel, prompting the Trump administration to launch a comprehensive review of all Afghans currently in the country. White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt announced the measures at a press conference.

Leavitt said visas issued to Afghans worldwide have been paused, and asylum applications from all third-world countries have been temporarily halted. “These steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the American people and the security of our nation,” she said.

Addressing reporters, Leavitt emphasized that thousands of individuals brought from Afghanistan during the previous administration still pose potential threats to Americans and U.S. security. She noted that all Afghans in the United States are undergoing renewed screening, and legal immigration programs are being strengthened, while illegal immigrants are required to return to their home countries.

“U.S. visas are not a right; they are a privilege granted at our discretion,” Leavitt said, adding that security concerns have led to the pause of Afghan visas globally and the temporary deferment of asylum requests. She also cited criminal records of several Afghan nationals as part of the administration’s justification for the measures.

Leavitt highlighted ongoing U.S. military operations targeting drug smuggling and terrorist activities on international waters. She also provided an update on President Trump’s health, stating that his heart and other organs are in excellent condition, with MRI reports made publicly available.

In domestic politics, Leavitt said 90% of Republican members of Congress view Trump as a strong leader. She criticized fraud among Somali refugees and the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds, saying those exploiting U.S. laws have no right to remain in the country.

On foreign policy, Leavitt confirmed that Special Envoy Witkoff will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump has halted blank-check aid to Ukraine due to concerns about corruption.

Additionally, the White House launched a public database exposing journalists and media outlets spreading misinformation, aimed at promoting transparency.

Leavitt concluded the press briefing by announcing that President Trump will chair the ninth Cabinet meeting tomorrow and will soon unveil the launch of “Trump Accounts,” designed as savings accounts for the next generation of Americans.