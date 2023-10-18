32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to field first against New Zealand

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

CHENNAI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Afghanistan’s win over England brought a new sense of enthusiasm to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Besides shaking up the points table, Afghanistan have shown that they can beat any side in the tournament on their day.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

However, New Zealand aren’t a side that will roll over easily. Despite yet another injury blow, in the form of losing Kane Williamson to a finger fracture during their Bangladesh game, the Black Caps have had an enviable run in the tournament.

All their three wins have come by a comfortable margin, and most of their players have shown great form.

NEW ZEALAND PLAYING XI

DEVON CONWAY
WILL YOUNG
RACHIN RAVINDRA
DARYL MITCHELL- C
TOM LATHAM
GLENN PHILLIPS
MARK CHAPMAN
MITCH SANTNER
MATT HENRY
LOCKIE FERGUSON
TRENT BOULT

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ
IBRAHIM ZADRAN
RAHMAT SHAH
HASHMAT SHAHIDI- C
IKRAM ALI KHIL
AZMAT OMARZAI
MOHAMMAD NABI
RASHID KHAN
MUJEEB UR RAHMAN
NAVEEN-UL-HAQ
FAZAL FAROOQI

More to follow..

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.