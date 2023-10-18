World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to field first against New Zealand

CHENNAI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Afghanistan’s win over England brought a new sense of enthusiasm to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Besides shaking up the points table, Afghanistan have shown that they can beat any side in the tournament on their day.
However, New Zealand aren’t a side that will roll over easily. Despite yet another injury blow, in the form of losing Kane Williamson to a finger fracture during their Bangladesh game, the Black Caps have had an enviable run in the tournament.
All their three wins have come by a comfortable margin, and most of their players have shown great form.
NEW ZEALAND PLAYING XI
DEVON CONWAY
WILL YOUNG
RACHIN RAVINDRA
DARYL MITCHELL- C
TOM LATHAM
GLENN PHILLIPS
MARK CHAPMAN
MITCH SANTNER
MATT HENRY
LOCKIE FERGUSON
TRENT BOULT
AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI
RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ
IBRAHIM ZADRAN
RAHMAT SHAH
HASHMAT SHAHIDI- C
IKRAM ALI KHIL
AZMAT OMARZAI
MOHAMMAD NABI
RASHID KHAN
MUJEEB UR RAHMAN
NAVEEN-UL-HAQ
FAZAL FAROOQI
