World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to field first against New Zealand

CHENNAI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup 2023 clash here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Afghanistan’s win over England brought a new sense of enthusiasm to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Besides shaking up the points table, Afghanistan have shown that they can beat any side in the tournament on their day.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

However, New Zealand aren’t a side that will roll over easily. Despite yet another injury blow, in the form of losing Kane Williamson to a finger fracture during their Bangladesh game, the Black Caps have had an enviable run in the tournament.

India and New Zealand are the early pacesetters as other sides start making their moves 👊 Which teams will secure a critical top-four spot at #CWC23? pic.twitter.com/77oJPqcBfF — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 18, 2023

All their three wins have come by a comfortable margin, and most of their players have shown great form.

NEW ZEALAND PLAYING XI

DEVON CONWAY

WILL YOUNG

RACHIN RAVINDRA

DARYL MITCHELL- C

TOM LATHAM

GLENN PHILLIPS

MARK CHAPMAN

MITCH SANTNER

MATT HENRY

LOCKIE FERGUSON

TRENT BOULT

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

IBRAHIM ZADRAN

RAHMAT SHAH

HASHMAT SHAHIDI- C

IKRAM ALI KHIL

AZMAT OMARZAI

MOHAMMAD NABI

RASHID KHAN

MUJEEB UR RAHMAN

NAVEEN-UL-HAQ

FAZAL FAROOQI

More to follow..