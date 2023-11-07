Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran credits this legend for historic century

Afghanistan wicketkeeper batter Ibrahim Zadran on Tuesday thanked legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for inspiring him to score a historic century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghanistan batter to score a century in 50-over ODI World Cup history. During the innings break, the opening batter revealed that he told the coaching staff he would score a century.

“I am feeling great to score Afghanistan’s maiden hundred in (World Cup),” he said. “I worked really hard for this tournament, I missed a hundred against Pakistan but made it today. I was talking to my coaching staff and I told them I have a feeling I will get a hundred in next three matches.”

He said the pitch was good for batting as the ball was coming on that well.

Ibrahim Zadran said Sachin Tendulkar gave him confidence and energy and wanted to replicate the legendary player’s performances.

“I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar; he shared his experience and I said before the match that I will bat like Sachin Tendulkar; he gave me a lot of energy and confidence,” he said.

Ibrahim Zadran added that the side could have scored 330 provided they made good partnerships and kept wickets in hand.

The wicketkeeper batter’s historic performance helped Afghanistan put on 291-5 in 50 overs. He top-scored with 129 off 143 deliveries with eight boundaries and three sixes to his name.

All-rounder Rashid Khan struck two fours and three sixes on his way to a quick-fire 18-ball 35. Rahmat Shah chipped in with his 30 off 44 balls.

