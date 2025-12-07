Thousands of Afghans brought to US under Biden could face deportation

Following a recent attack on US National Guard members carried out by an Afghan national, the Trump administration is weighing the possibility of large-scale deportations of Afghans brought to the United States during the 2021 evacuation, according to senior defense officials.

Stuart Scheller, a senior adviser at the Department of Wat (Defense), told US media that an estimated 200,000 Afghans entered the country without full vetting during the Biden administration, a number significantly higher than the publicly acknowledged 76,000 admitted after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Scheller said the rushed evacuation and screening failures created “serious national security vulnerabilities,” adding that some individuals may have had ties to militant groups. “These flawed decisions opened the door for Afghan fighters to enter the United States,” he said.

According to Scheller, the Trump administration’s Afghan Review Panel is expected to release its findings soon. The report is likely to highlight gaps in the vetting process and could trigger a reevaluation of thousands of Afghan cases, potentially leading to deportations.

If the administration decides to proceed with removals, Scheller said the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security would jointly conduct the operation. He added that the State Department maintains detailed records of all Afghans brought into the country and could facilitate any large-scale review.

White House officials are reportedly discussing options amid growing political pressure after the National Guard attack. No final decision has been announced, but sources say the review of Afghan parolees and evacuees could accelerate in the coming weeks.

Security agencies warn that the incident has intensified scrutiny of the Afghan resettlement program and increased calls for a comprehensive reassessment of individuals admitted during the 2021 evacuation.