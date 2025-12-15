Afridi warns against doing more experiments before T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Monday dismissed the need for experimentation in the national T20 side ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The mega event is slated to commence on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the World Cup, Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as part of their preparation.

Speaking during a local event in the metropolitan city, Afridi shared his views on the Pakistan team’s combination ahead of the World Cup.

“There is no need for further experimentation in the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the series before the World Cup. The captain should be briefed that he has to move forward with the players included in the pool,” he remarked.

Afridi also termed the Big Bash League (BBL) an opportunity for Pakistan players to familiarise themselves with Australian conditions.

“The participation of Pakistan players in the Big Bash League is a good sign. Players will learn about Australian conditions, the 48-year-old said.

Shahid also called the Pakistan Super League (PSL) roadshow a sign of the league’s popularity and hailed its expansion as a new chapter in the country’s cricketing future.

“The PSL is our own brand, and the inclusion of two new teams will provide more oppurtunites for players,” he concluded.

For those unaware, the 10th edition of the mega event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the tournament slated to run from February 7 to March 8 next year.

The event will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands, with hosts and the reigning champions India taking on the USA later in the day in Mumbai.