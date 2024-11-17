After Daska, another incident of domestic violence shocks Punjab

FAISALABAD: As Pakistan remains shaken by the Daska Horror, another case of domestic violence has emerged from Punjab, where a man assaulted his wife with a heated iron rod, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Abid, used a heated iron rod to burn his wife’s body and beat her with a stick.

However, Sana, a mother of two young girls, managed to escape and reach her parents’ home who moved her to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint at the local Women’s Police Station, detailing the domestic violence. The complaint said that Sana and her sister Rabia were married into the same family to two brothers named Abid and Atiq.

Rabia had previously divorced (Khula) her husband, Atiq, due to constant taunts about her inability to conceive. Following this, Abid, seemingly holding a grudge over the divorce, regularly subjected Sana to physical violence. He even kept her locked up at home and threatened to kill her, she claimed in her complaint.

This domestic violence incident in Faisalabad shares a similarly horrifying context with the recent Daska case, which was unveiled on November 14. In that case, Zahra Qadeer, a mother of one and seven months pregnant, was murdered by her in-laws while she was offering prayer.

The father of Zahra Qadeer said that her body was chopped into 25 pieces before being dumped in sewerage drains.

“My daughter was smothered with a pillow, and her body was chopped into 25 pieces with a sharp-edged knife and a meat cleaver,” the father of the deceased woman said.

Shabbir Ahmed, a police inspector himself, told ARY News that four suspects have been taken into custody and admitted to murdering his daughter, aged 31.

Speaking during ARY News programme “Bakhabar Sawera” about the disturbing Daska horror, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq said that the prime suspect, Sughra Bibi, along with her daughter Yasmeen and two other male relatives, killed Zahra Qadeer, who was seven months pregnant.

The police officer said that the suspects dismembered the body, burned her head to prevent identification, packed parts of the body into bags, and dumped them into a canal to conceal the crime.