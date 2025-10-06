After Emirates, another UAE airline bans power banks

Following Emirates’ recent announcement on power bank restrictions, flydubai has issued updated guidelines for passengers travelling from 1 October 2025. The move comes as UAE airlines tighten rules on the use of portable batteries onboard for safety reasons.

“Passengers may carry one power bank per person in their hand baggage, provided it has a watt-hour (Wh) rating of 100 Wh or less, clearly marked on the device. Devices exceeding 100 Wh are strictly prohibited,” the airline said in a statement.

Use of power banks during the flight is strictly prohibited, including charging devices or the power bank itself via aircraft power sockets.

Power banks must be kept in hand baggage only, under the seat or in the seat pocket in front of the passenger—not in overhead lockers.

Safety and storage prerequisites

Power banks must be switched off and protected against short circuits or accidental activation.

flydubai recommends storing them in their original packaging or a protective pouch.

Checked baggage is strictly prohibited for power banks.

Use onboard: Charging devices or the power bank itself is not allowed.

Storage: Keep under the seat or in the seat pocket; do not place in overhead lockers.

Safety: Must be switched off and protected against short circuits or accidental activation. Original packaging or a protective pouch is recommended.

Checked baggage: Not allowed.

Lithium battery rules:

Applies to laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, rechargeable batteries, digital cameras, and other lithium-powered devices.

Devices in checked baggage must be switched off and secured.

Earlier, Emirates has announced a major change to its onboard safety rules, banning the use of all types of power banks on flights effective October 1, 2025.

The airline reaffirmed that while passengers will still be allowed to carry a single power bank under 100Wh capacity, the devices cannot be used to charge phones or tablets in flight, Gulf News reported.

They also cannot be recharged using the aircraft’s power supply.

According to the updated guidelines, all power banks must clearly display their capacity rating, be stored in a seat pocket or under the seat, and remain prohibited in checked baggage. Overhead bin storage is also disallowed.

Emirates said the decision follows a comprehensive safety review highlighting the risks posed by lithium battery incidents in aviation.

Power banks, which typically use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer cells, can overheat or even catch fire in cases of damage or overcharging — a phenomenon known as thermal runaway.

The airline stressed that passenger safety remains its “top operational priority,” adding that banning in-flight use of power banks ensures cabin crew can respond swiftly in case of any emergency.

Emirates noted that all of its aircraft already offer in-seat charging ports but still recommended passengers fully charge their devices before boarding, particularly on long-haul journeys.