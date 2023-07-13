After Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP also not ‘happy’ over Dubai huddle

LAHORE: After Maulana Fazlur Rehman, another ally of the incumbent government, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has also raised ‘objection’ over the Dubai meeting between Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

In his exclusive interview with ARY News, Balochistan National Party leader and State Minister Hashim Notezai said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s objection over the Dubai meeting between two big political parties was right, coalition partners should have been taken into confidence before the meeting.

Hashim Notezai said Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are making a ‘mistake’ by not taking smaller parties into confidence.

The leader BNP said the smaller parties supported the coalition government and Shehbaz Sharif would have fallen short of votes if BNP had abstained from voting.

Replying to a question, the BNP leader said, they do not want a delay in the general elections and added as per the constitution the assemblies will automatically stand dissolve between August 12 to 13.

The BNP-M leader also opposed military courts and said the accused must be tried under the present judicial system.

It may be noted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier raised objection over the meeting of former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

Later, Nawaz Sharif tasked PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the reservations of Fazlur Rehman.