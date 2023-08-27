After HD photos, WhatsApp users can now send HD videos

Just weeks after adding support for HD photos, Meta’s messaging app WhatsApp now allows users to send videos in HD resolution.

The company has rolled out HD video support to both iOS and Android users.

Similar to the HD photos feature, the HD videos feature gives customers the choice to share high-def videos across WhatsApp.

Previously, HD videos would have been compressed to 480p, now, users can opt to send their video in HD, but only up to 720p.

The process here is the same as for sharing HD photos.

After selecting the video or videos you want to share, you’ll tap the new HD button on the top of the screen. A dialogue box will appear where you can confirm if you want to share in Standard Quality or HD Quality and will show the associated file sizes. You then press send to share the video as usual.

Images and videos shared on WhatsApp are protected with the company’s end-to-end encryption.

According to Meta, the feature is rolling out now so if you don’t have it yet, you should soon.