After Jin, BTS member RM to make solo debut

After fellow BTS member Jin’s smashing solo debut, the leader of the K-pop septet, Kim Nam-joon aka RM is ready to drop his debut solo album.

While the BTS ARMY is still not over the chart-topping number ‘The Astronaut’ given earlier this week, by the vocalist of the Bangtan boys, Jin – in collaboration with Coldplay – another surprise awaits the fans as another fellow of the K-Pop sensation is ready to treat fans with his solo debut.

The rapper and leader of the all-boys band, Nam-joon who commonly goes by the stage name RM (Rap Monster), is all set to make his solo debut with a full album by the end of this month, as confirmed by the local news outlets of South Korea, citing a source close to his agency BigHit Music.

“RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations,” affirmed the insider to the outlet.

As per the reports, the debut solo album of RM will be out on November 25.

Besides the album, RM has also been roped in for a variety program ‘The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge’, with film director Jang Hang-jun. Both the celebs will serve as MCs on the show, before the rapper’s military enlistment sometime soon.

It is pertinent to mention that the boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with the oldest member Jin, as announced by BigHit. Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint – meaning nearly two years out of the public eye – when he turns 30 in December. He dropped his solo single sans the band earlier this week, before being enlisted for duty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) For the uninitiated, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

